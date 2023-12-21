WATCH LIVE

Parking garage facade at Rolling Hills Estates shopping mall collapses amid heavy rain

Video shows large pieces on the ground and crews working to clear it out.

Thursday, December 21, 2023 8:03PM
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- Heavy rain Wednesday sent water cascading over a parking garage in Rolling Hills Estates.

The parking structure at the Promenade on the Peninsula shopping mall had to be shut down after a portion of the facade collapsed.

Video shows large pieces on the ground and crews working to clear it out. No vehicles were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters do not believe the structure has been compromised and said only a part of the facade separated from the structure.

