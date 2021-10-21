scams

Report shows dramatic increase in romance scams targeting older Americans

Romance scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic to explain requests for money, according to the FTC.
EMBED <>More Videos

FTC warns of increase in romance scams

A new report found that romance scams targeting older Americans have increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with adults aged 60 and higher losing about $139 million in 2020 -- the highest total reported loss of any scam category.

For comparison, older adults lost $84 million to romance scams in in 2019, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Reports of bank transfers and payments in this age group also doubled in 2020, and the FTC reported that romance scams were the drivers of these increases.

Scammers often use fake dating profiles to lure people into sending money, sometimes through gift cards or wire transfers, consumer advocates say.

They often tell targets that they're traveling outside of the United States -- as a part of the military, for example -- and ask for money to pay for plane tickets, surgeries, visas and more.

Rampant loneliness existed long before COVID-19, and experts believe it's now worse, prompting people to seek out connections.

"Many people reported that romance scammers used the pandemic to explain requests for money or their inability to meet in person," according to the report.

How to protect yourself, according to the FTC


  • Never send a person money without meeting face-to-face.
  • Use an online reverse image search to make sure their pictures align and they're not associated with anyone else.
  • Listen to family and friend's concerns.
  • If you think it's a scam, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
online datingftcscamsu.s. & worldscamconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAMS
Scammer used Zelle to target couple, taking $7,000 from bank account
Victim of the Bank of America, Zelle scam? Here are your rights
Bank of America refunds some victims of Zelle scam
Scam voicemail promises big savings on AT&T, DirecTV
TOP STORIES
Assistant director of Baldwin film had been fired from 2019 job
Pastor shot and killed in Compton
3 people found dead inside home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Residents in recent burn areas asked to stay alert as storm approaches
No charges filed yet after Texas kids left with skeletal remains
Show More
Teammate of LeBron's son takes floor against Lakers
Boaters rescue dog found paddling in middle of the ocean
Breastfeeding can help protect mothers' brains, UCLA study finds
Latest SoCal storm won't erase drought, experts say
'DWTS' Horror Night see 2 couples earn perfect scores
More TOP STORIES News