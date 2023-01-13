Roof damage after storms? Here's what to do

Many are experiencing roof leaks and gutter problems after back to back storms in Southern California.

Roof specialists have had their hands full after back to back storms in Southern California. Here's their advice.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- After back-to-back storms battered Southern California, many are left with a mess to clean up and not just outside their house, but also inside.

Roofing companies have had their hands full with calls for emergency services for leaks and gutter issues.

"Their dry walls are collapsing, their ceilings are falling apart. No one was prepared for this storm," said Javier Garcia, owner of Stay Dry Roofing Company.

Garcia says they're getting 100 to 200 calls a day.

Garcia says you should have your roof inspected every two years.

What do you do if you suspect you have a leak or already have one? Garcia says your ears are useful tools.

"If you put your ear at the wall, you'll hear drops, the walls are hollow so, you'll hear the drops. Don't wait for it to cause a big leak or say you have a leak, I recommend you poke a hole in your drywall, put a bucket so it can actually drain, so it doesn't get further into your dry wall," Garcia said.

Garcia also says your gutters should be a priority as well.

He recommends cleaning them twice a year.

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha