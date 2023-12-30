El Segundo Little League World Series champions honored with Rose Parade float

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- If you tune into the Rose Parade on Monday, look out for the Little League World Series champions!

The team from El Segundo will be riding on a float called "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," sponsored by DirecTV.

Some of the players helped decorate the float that will carry them down the parade route in Pasadena as they are greeted by cheering crowds.

The celebrations have seemingly not stopped since a walk-off home run propelled them to an epic victory in August. Now, they'll be kicking off the new year with another well-deserved honor.

Some of the players say they grew up watching the parade and can't believe they'll be on the other end of the experience.

"It's crazy. I've always watched it on TV and I never would (have thought) we would be on there with our own float that says world champions," said player Ollie Parks. "It's unbelievable. I'm so happy and I'm so lucky to be here."

The 135th annual Rose Parade will air on ABC7 at 8 a.m. Jan. 1.