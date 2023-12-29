Bringing Cajun country to SoCal: Inside Louisiana's Mardi Gras-inspired Rose Parade float

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Did you know the state of Louisiana has more than 400 festivals a year? Well, once again, the home of Mardi Gras is bringing their parade party to Pasadena!

With just days left before final judging, volunteers are racing against the clock to complete their floats for the upcoming Rose Parade.

Sean Ardoin, a Grammy Award-nominated Zydeco artist from Lake Charles, Louisiana, is among the talented musicians joining the festivities this year.

"There's choreography, I'm playing, I'm singing, I've got to hit my mark," he said. "There's stuff going on around me, it's going to be an explosion of Louisiana fun, music, and Mardi Gras."

The Louisiana Office of Tourism's float is set to entertain spectators along the 5-mile parade route, and not to mention the millions of people that are going to watch worldwide!

"I've done a lot of parades, I have parade experience, but I'll tell you what, this is my first time riding a float that's going to be an all-organic material," said Amanda Shaw, a Cajun fiddler and singer who's also in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. "That's amazing to me, seeing everyone get to work this morning is incredible."

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser gave Eyewitness News a tour of their float on Friday, which will feature a 26-foot jester!

"It's a gumbo," he said. "We throw a little bit in the pot, mix it up ... Zydeco, Cajun, jazz ... if you can eat it, drink to it, shoot it, dance to it, hell, we name a festival after it!"

At one point, the float is even going to collapse mid-parade so it can make its way underneath the 210 Freeway.

"We're going to get you there, just like this," said Ardoin as she snapped his fingers. "So it's going to be like on steroids, like a big ol' shot!"

The theme for the 135th Tournament of Roses on Jan. 1, 2024 is celebrating the world of music. Judging takes place the day before the parade.