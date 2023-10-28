Arcadia High School senior Naomi Stillitano named 2024 Rose Queen

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Arcadia High School senior Naomi Stillitano was named Friday the 135th Rose Queen.

Stillitano and the other six members of the 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court will attend a variety of community events and serve as local ambassadors before riding in the Jan. 1 Rose Parade and attending the Rose Bowl Game.

The other members of the Royal Court are:

-- Olivia Bohanec, La Salle College Preparatory;

-- Trinity Dela Cruz, Marshall Fundamental School;

-- Phoebe Ho, South Pasadena High School;

-- Mia Moore-Walker, Flintridge Preparatory School;

-- Jessica Powell, Flintridge Preparatory School; and

-- Emmerson Tucker, Blair High School

The Royal Court will ride on a float in the 135th Rose Parade on Jan. 1 and attend the 110th Rose Bowl Game.

The court members were chosen from 28 finalists, whittled down from an original pool of more than 350 applicants from 36 area schools, according to the Tournament.

Court members are chosen based on criteria including public speaking ability, academic achievement, youth leadership and community and school involvement. All seven members of the court receive $7,500 educational scholarships.