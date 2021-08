EMBED >More News Videos The police department in Bakersfield, California gathered to send good wishes to one of their longest serving police dogs, Bronx, on his last day.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- A valued member of the El Segundo Police Department is retiring after a paw-some career.Roxy, a nine-year-old Belgian Malinois, is leaving the force after six years.Her partner, Officer Alex Leavitt, is being promoted to Sergeant.During her time with the department, Roxy has located multiple suspects, items of evidence and various amounts of narcotics. She has also been involved in numerous public demonstrations.Have a good retirement, Roxy!