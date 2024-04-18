Sheriff's K-9 shot, injured in Compton; bulletproof vest 'may have saved his life'

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angles County Sheriff's Department K-9 was shot by a suspect in Compton early Wednesday night, authorities said, adding that the bulletproof vest the dog was wearing "may have saved his life."

About 6:20 p.m., members of the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau responded to the 100 block of Spruce Street to assist Compton deputies with a search for a person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon and armed with a handgun, the agency said.

"During the search, the suspect fired one shot from a firearm, striking K-9 Kjeld 'Kid' once in the right shoulder area," according to a news release.

The deputies did not return fire, the statement said.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian hospital and treated for his injury, and was later released, the Sheriff's Department said.

"At the time of this incident, K-9 Kjeld was wearing his bulletproof vest, which may have saved his life," a Special Enforcement Bureau captain said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

The department said Kjeld's "heroic" actions "were crucial in saving the lives of our deputies and even the suspect who shot him, demonstrating extraordinary bravery and dedication."

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the sheriff's Compton station at (310) 568-4800.