Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank expecting 1st child

There's another royal baby on the way!

Friday morning, Britain's royal family tweeted that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting a baby early next year.

Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew the Duke of York, are delighted with the news.



"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news," the tweet reads.

Princess Eugenie of York, one of the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, married Brooksbank at Windsor Chapel in October 2018, the same place where her cousin, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle in May of the same year.

Eugenie had dated her husband, a tequila executive, for seven years before he proposed in January.

Eugenie wore a dress by British designer Peter Pilotto. She was walked down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew. Her maid of honor was her older sister, Princess Beatrice, who arrived at the wedding with their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank in a solemn ceremony at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

