Royal High School in Simi Valley locked down; police conducting campus security, safety checks

It's unclear what exactly triggered the lockdown, but police said officers are conducting security and safety checks at the campus.

Police said all students were locked down in their classrooms during the safety sweeps.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Royal High School in Simi Valley went into lockdown Wednesday morning.

It's unclear what exactly triggered the lockdown, but according to an advisory issued by the Simi Valley Police Department, officers were conducting security and safety checks at the campus on Royal Avenue.

Police said all students were locked down in their classrooms during the safety sweeps. At the time the advisory was sent, police said there was no need for parents to go to the school.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.