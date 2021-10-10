LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of runners participated in the 37th annual Long Beach Marathon. This was the first in-person marathon and half-marathon for several people as the event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This was the first year Ken Richardson participated and ended up winning it."I almost cried," he said. "It was a lot of fun. Always fun to win. You know I ran around 2:27 which is pretty close to a life-time PR for me. PR is the personal best or the personal record."It was wonderfully sunny on Sunday and Long Beach already had some of the pre-events set up from a couple weeks ago. Richardson said he has not done any in-person marathons this year but he did complete several prior to the pandemic."It's fun to get out to an event and fun to see people. I know there's a lot of changes still even with COVID but it's nice to get through it and come out and do the race."This marathon is 26 miles but a lot of people said that in order mentally prepare, it took a bit of work."It's a lot of miles and a lot of time," said Richardson. "It's just months of training and a lot of early mornings. Getting your miles in before work and a lot of just trying to stay discipline. Keep your workouts coming and keep the mileage coming and stay healthy."Twenty percent of those who participated in Sunday's run say this was either their first marathon or first half-marathon.