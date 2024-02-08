Runyon Canyon area to see permit parking restrictions after LA council votes to approve changes

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday approved permit parking for neighborhoods near Runyon Canyon, citing challenges as a result of the high volume of visitors and hikers to the area.

In a 14-0 vote, council members adopted a resolution establishing a Preferential Parking District. Councilwoman Heather Hutt was absent during the vote.

The process is usually initiated by a request from a representative of the affected neighborhood group or by the area's council member. Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents the Fourth District, which includes the neighborhoods near Runyon Canyon, sent a letter to the LADOT on Jan. 31, 2022, requesting for permit parking. In the letter, Raman cited parking challenges caused by non-residents hiking the canyon.

Residents will be able to acquire parking permits from the city, exempting them from the forthcoming rules. Signs will be placed along several streets with different parking restrictions, including two-hour parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., no parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and four-hour parking from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The LADOT can recommend a Preferential Parking District as long as certain criteria are met, such as the submittal and verification of petitions requesting such rules, a determination by LADOT that at least 85% of the legal on-street parking spaces are occupied on a minimum of four blocks, and a public hearing conducted by the Board of Transportation Commission.

As part of the council's action Wednesday, the following streets will have new parking restrictions:

-- Fareholm Drive between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue;

-- Fareholm Court between Fareholm Drive and the cul-de-sac;

-- Floral Avenue between Fareholm Drive and the cul-de-sac;

-- Granito Drive between Orange Grove Avenue and 7846 Granito Drive;

-- Binkley Drive between Granito Drive and the cul-de-sac;

-- Nichols Canyon Road between Hollywood Boulevard and 1875 Nichols Canyon Road;

-- Courtney Terrace between Hollywood Boulevard and Nichols Canyon Road;

-- Courtney Terrace between Courtney Avenue and cul-de-sac;

-- Stanley Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and the cul-de-sac;

-- Curson Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Wattles Drive;

-- Wattles Drive between the 1900 block of Wattles Drive and Curson Avenue;

-- Curson Place at Curson Avenue (both the south and north intersection);

-- Curson Terrace between Curson Avenue and the cul-de-sac;

-- North side of Hollywood Boulevard between Curson Avenue and Laurel Canyon;

-- Ogden Drive between Hollywood Boulevard and Hillside Avenue;

-- Hillside Avenue between the cul-de-sac west of Fairfax Avenue and Ogden Drive;

-- Orange Grove Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Fareholm Drive;

-- Hiller Place between Hollywood Boulevard and Hemet Place;

-- Hemet Place between the cul-de-sac of Hiller Place and Fareholm Drive; and

-- Laurel Canyon Boulevard between Hollywood Boulevard and Fareholm Drive.