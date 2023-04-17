Russell Crowe stars in 'The Pope's Exorcist,' a movie inspired by actual events

The "Gladiator" star took this job knowing it was inspired by true stories and knowing something else about himself.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Russell Crowe is the star of the latest supernatural horror film "The Pope's Exorcist," a movie that was actually inspired by real events.

Crowe plays Father Gabriele Amorth, a real life priest who was an exorcist for the Vatican for 36 years.

The "Gladiator" actor took this job knowing it was inspired by true stories and knowing something else about himself. He said he's not a fan of horror movies, but part of the thrill is that the stories stay with him.

"The imagery, the subject resonates with me," he said.

Crowe said he was taken by the character and found the real, true life of Father Amorth fascinating.

Crowe was a teenager when he sat in a theater and watched his first film on the topic: a rerelease of 1973's "The Exorcist."

"Halfway through the film, the usher of the theater thought it was great idea to take a broom and bash it to the ceiling of the cinema. It was 500 of us in that room that did not share his sense of humor in that moment," he said.

"The Pope's Exorcist" is rated R and in theaters now.