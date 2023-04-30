Lawsuit accuses Alec Baldwin of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress

The chief lighting technician on the movie "Rust" is accusing actor Alec Baldwin of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit comes from a "Rust" crew member who was nearly shot during the fatal incident on set.

The chief lighting technician on the movie "Rust" is amending his lawsuit from the deadly shooting on set.

Back in 2021, a bullet narrowly missed Serge Svetnoy when a gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding fired on set, killing a cinematographer.

He originally sued saying the shooting was "caused by the negligent acts and omissions" of multiple defendants.

Now, the amended complaint accuses Baldwin of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director David Halls are still co-defendants in the revised complaint.

The change for Svetnoy's lawsuit comes shortly after criminal charges were dropped against Baldwin for his role in the shooting.

Prosecutors dropped all counts against Baldwin, at least in part, because they discovered that the gun he was holding was mechanically improper.