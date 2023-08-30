The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion prohibiting the sale or rental of recreational vehicles for use as housing.

LA Council approves motion to ban sale or rental of RVs for housing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday approved a motion prohibiting the sale or rental of recreational vehicles for use as housing.

The council voted 12-0 to approve a motion seeking to amend city law to add recreational vehicles to the list of vehicles that cannot be used for housing.

Council members Paul Krekorian, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Monica Rodriguez were absent during the vote.

The motion also asks the City Attorney's Office to include a requirement for the lessor of an RV to comply with relevant state and federal laws relating to the sale and lease of RVs. In addition, the motion requests the City Attorney's Office, with assistance from the Office of Code Enforcement, Bureau of Street Services and other relevant departments, to propose an escalating fine structure for violations of the law.

Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez introduced amendments to the motion seeking to provide further assistance to RV renters to find interim or permanent housing.

The council approved the motion without discussion.

After the council meeting, Councilwoman Traci Park introduced a motion seeking to regulate RV parking around schools, daycare centers, parks and homes.

Park's motion would limit where RVs can be parked in residential areas and create designated areas where they can be parked.

"The surge in these oversized vehicles being used as housing units creates a myriad of challenges that affect public health, welfare, and the overall livability of our local neighborhoods," Park said in a statement.

According to Park's office, there are significant concerns regarding renting RVs as housing because of issues related to illegal dumping into storm drains and streets and sidewalks, as well as occupying parking spaces in parking-challenged neighborhoods and, in certain instances, contributing to crime and heightened risk of fire.

Park is urging a collaborative study across various city departments to "pinpoint optimal locations for the oversized vehicles and ensure RV dwellers can access essential services like housing assistance and sanitation facilities."