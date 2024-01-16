Shocking video shows driver ejected after RV slams into center divider on 14 Freeway in in Newhall

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver of an RV was hospitalized Monday morning after being ejected from the vehicle when it slammed into the center divider on the 14 Freeway in Newhall. The crash was captured by another driver's dashboard camera video.

The shocking footage shows the RV hitting the divider shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, near Los Pinetos Road. The male driver is thrown from the vehicle and lands in the carpool lane the southbound side; an oncoming car swerves to avoid hitting him as he lay on the pavement.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter responded to the scene and found the shirtless man conscious and breathing. A bystander's video shows him sitting upright on the ground and wearing a neck brace as paramedics attend to him. He was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The motorhome sustained damage to its front end, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

A SigAlert was issued for about two hours, and lanes on both sides of the freeway were temporarily closed.

The cause of the collision was unknown.