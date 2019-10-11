Saddleridge Fire: Wild rabbit with singed fur flees from Porter Ranch fire zone, taken to animal hospital

The bunny was seen in the parking lot of the local YMCA in Porter Ranch. The center was saved, but there were at least two cars destroyed by flames in the parking lot.
An Eyewitness News viewer was able to take the rabbit to a local animal hospital for treatment.
An ABC7 Eyewitness Viewer found the rabbit we found in the Y parking lot #PorterRanch He’s taking it to the Vet hospital. #kindness pervails #abc7eyewitness #saddleridgefire pic.twitter.com/fMlSPz0VVu— Jade Hernandez (@abc7jade) October 11, 2019
Other wildlife, including coyotes, were seen escaping the flames.
