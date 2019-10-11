Saddleridge Fire

Saddleridge Fire: Wild rabbit with singed fur flees from Porter Ranch fire zone, taken to animal hospital

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wild rabbit with singed fur was seen scurrying away from the burning woods set ablaze by the Saddleridge Fire in Porter Ranch Friday morning.

The bunny was seen in the parking lot of the local YMCA in Porter Ranch. The center was saved, but there were at least two cars destroyed by flames in the parking lot.

An Eyewitness News viewer was able to take the rabbit to a local animal hospital for treatment.



Other wildlife, including coyotes, were seen escaping the flames.

