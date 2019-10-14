Saddleridge Fire

Saddleridge Fire: Wild rabbit with singed fur recovering after fleeing from Porter Ranch fire zone

By
PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wild rabbit is on the road to recovery after it was seen with singed fur scurrying away from the burning woods set ablaze by the Saddleridge Fire in Porter Ranch last week.

The Desert Cottontail is being rehabilitated at the California Wildlife Center in Calabasas with second degree burns and several blisters, according to their Facebook page. An Eyewitness News viewer was able to transport the rabbit the rabbit there for treatment.

"The patient was very lucky to not have more serious injuries," they wrote. "The rabbit currently has a guarded prognosis due to the stress and trauma the animal has been through."



The bunny was seen in the parking lot of the local YMCA in Porter Ranch Friday morning. The center was saved, but there were at least two cars destroyed by flames in the parking lot.

Other wildlife, including coyotes, were seen escaping the flames.

MORE: Hillsides near Porter Ranch parks go up in flames

Dry brush near Porter Ranch parks went up in flames as the massive Saddleridge Fire showed no signs of slowing down Friday morning.

