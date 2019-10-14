Saddleridge Fire: Wild rabbit with singed fur recovering after fleeing from Porter Ranch fire zone

The Desert Cottontail is being rehabilitated at the California Wildlife Center in Calabasas with second degree burns and several blisters, according to their Facebook page. An Eyewitness News viewer was able to transport the rabbit the rabbit there for treatment.
"The patient was very lucky to not have more serious injuries," they wrote. "The rabbit currently has a guarded prognosis due to the stress and trauma the animal has been through."
We have received calls about the rabbit that was brought to us from the Saddleridge fire. She is currently receiving pain meds and antibiotics. While she doesn’t have any internal injuries, Dr. Lewis examined her today and she does have second-degree burns on her ears and eyes. pic.twitter.com/j7uL7fn8jZ— CA Wildlife Center (@CAWildlife) October 14, 2019
The bunny was seen in the parking lot of the local YMCA in Porter Ranch Friday morning. The center was saved, but there were at least two cars destroyed by flames in the parking lot.
Other wildlife, including coyotes, were seen escaping the flames.
