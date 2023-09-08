Newborn baby boy safely surrendered at LA County fire station in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) -- A newborn baby boy was safely surrendered at a Los Angeles County fire station in Whittier and taken to a hospital, Supervisor Janice Hahn said Friday.

According to Hahn, the baby -- who had been born earlier in the day -- was surrendered at 8 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station 28 on Greenleaf Avenue. The baby was turned over under the county's Safe Surrender Program.

"I am thankful for this baby boy's mother who chose to do the right thing, and for the L.A. County firefighters at Station 28 who were ready for the unexpected and got this baby to a hospital quickly and safely," Hahn said in a statement. "And I am forever grateful to my predecessor Supervisor Don Knabe, who championed this program and is responsible for hundreds of children growing up in safe, loving homes."

The surrender program was enacted in 2001. It allows parents or guardians to legally and anonymously surrender a baby that is three days old or younger to any county hospital or fire station, with no questions asked. The program was developed in hopes of preventing unwanted newborns from being abandoned in unsafe locations where they might not be found.

Infant safe haven laws, which exist in every state, allow parents to leave a baby at a safe location without criminal consequences. To learn more or find a safe haven location near you, visit www.nationalsafehavenalliance.org. For immediate assistance, call or text 1-888-510-BABY(2229). In case of emergency, call 911.