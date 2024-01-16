OC church evacuated after reports of gunman in area; video captures moment police interrupt service

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can hear officers telling churchgoers to put their hands up.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can hear officers telling churchgoers to put their hands up.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can hear officers telling churchgoers to put their hands up.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can hear officers telling churchgoers to put their hands up.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can hear officers telling churchgoers to put their hands up.

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Alarming video captured the moment police rushed into a Placentia church in the middle of a service after a shooting was reported in the area.

Officers with the Placentia Police Department received a call about gunfire near Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Bradford Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Two witnesses reported hearing shots fired and at least one person reported seeing a man with a gun on church grounds.

Officers entered the sanctuary and took a man into custody who was sitting in a pew. The church was reportedly conducting its morning mass livestream when officers interrupted the service.

In the video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can hear police telling churchgoers to put their hands up.

The man who was taken into custody has not been identified. He was still being interviewed around 11:30 a.m., according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Late Tuesday morning, officers were still at the church, working to determine if shots were actually fired. At last check, they were still looking for a possible firearm.

"As of right now, we have not been able to locate a handgun or any evidence of a shot being fired," said Placentia PD Sgt. Joe Connell. "However, we did have multiple witnesses that called our dispatch center, saying they heard shots being fired."

As a precaution, several nearby schools were locked down, including Valencia High School, which is located across the street from the church. No injuries were reported at the school.

The incident remains under investigation.