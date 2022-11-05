Hollywood Walk of Fame seasoned with right amount of fun, laughter, gratitude thanks to Salt-N-Pepa

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Hollywood Boulevard got just the right amount of new seasoning: a Walk of Fame star for acclaimed hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa. The award-winning group is made up of Cheryl "Salt" James, Sandra "Pepa" Denton along with Deidra "DJ Spinderella" Roper.

Salt-N-Pepa kicked off their career in the 80s; the women reunited to unveil their star at the historic sidewalk landmark. While reflecting on their decades-long careers, the entertainers felt pride... and gratitude.

"Your setback is a set up for your comeback!" said James. "Everything you're experiencing and learning along the way is preparing you for what you asked for, for what you prayed for... keep your head up and keep on pushing it ladies!"

"Look at that? Hip hop has lasted for the women!" said Denton. "We gotta keep empowering each other, lifting each other up, pass the torch, this is our time as well and goes to show you that Salt-N-Pepa got a stamp in the earth."

Their "stamp in the earth" in Hollywood is next to one of their idols, hip-hop legend Missy Elliot.

Salt-N-Pepa will perform when "Dancing with the Stars" hits rewind with "90s Night" theme, that will also feature guest artists En Vogue, Vanilla Ice and Kid 'N Play. We will see that on Monday, November 7 on Disney+.