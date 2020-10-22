Multiple small quakes, including one measuring 4.0, rattle Salton Sea area

The quake measuring 4.0 hit at 1:59 p.m. at the southeast edge of the Salton Sea, near Niland.
The USGS observed at least a dozen smaller quakes in the area, including at least two measuring 3.3.
The area is prone to earthquakes and less than a month ago experienced a swarm of hundreds of quakes over a period of days.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
