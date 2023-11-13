The man accused of murder after an unidentified woman's torso was found in Encino is expected to appear in court Monday.

Man accused of murder after torso found in Encino expected to appear in court

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man accused of murder after an unidentified woman's torso was found in Encino is expected to appear in court Monday.

Samuel Haskell IV, 35, was arrested after the torso was found last week in a parking lot near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue. He's being held on $2 million bail.

Police arrested 35-year-old Samuel Haskell after a torso was found in a parking lot in Encino. Facebook

Haskell is the son of Sam Haskell III, who resigned as CEO of the Miss America organization after a 2017 email scandal. The elder Haskell was once a celebrity agent and founded Magnolia Hill Productions, which has produced various Dolly Parton specials.

The younger Haskell is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon. Charges have not been filed, according to the district attorney's office.

Meanwhile, his wife, Mei Li Haskell, and her parents, Yanxiang Wang, 64, and Gaoshan Li, 71, remain listed as missing.

Audio reveals new clues

Days after the suspect's arrest, audio recordings obtained last week may shed new light on the case.

The night before the female's torso was found, the recordings reveal officers were dispatched to the Haskells' home for reports of a possible body. In the audio, a dispatcher is heard saying that the person reporting the crime was outside the LAPD Topanga Station.

"The radio call on Nov. 7 at about 5:30 p.m. involved a suspicious bag that possibly contained human remains. When the officers responded, nothing was located," LAPD Det. Efren Gutierrez said at a news conference last week.

The LAPD hasn't confirmed details on who made that initial call, but say when they returned to the home Wednesday, they found blood inside.

The suspect's mother told Eyewitness News that the family didn't have a comment on the gruesome allegations her son is facing.

More coverage:

35-year-old son of former celebrity agent identified as suspect linked to Encino torso discovery

Tarzana man arrested after human torso found in plastic bag in Encino, police say

Audio reveals new clues after Tarzana man arrested in connection with body part found near dumpster