San Bernardino Unified welcoming back students for in-person learning five days a week

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino City Unified School District will welcome back students on Monday, making it one of the first districts to reopen in Southern California.At Cesar E. Chavez Middle School, some students will return to the classroom after more than a year of distance learning. All schools within the district will be open for in-person instruction five days a week at full capacity.There is an option for virtual learning if parents choose that for their kids.Of the nearly 1,200 students enrolled at the school, the largest in the district, about 30 have opted to continue distance learning.For those that do return, several health safety measures will still be in place, including a mask requirement and temperature checks.School officials are confident that students will be safe."I think one of the things that we've been blessed with is the opportunity to have run summer school, and with summer school we were able to test our systems... So with that, our kids are practiced, our parents are practiced," said the school's principal, Dr. Robert Morales.