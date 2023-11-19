More than 100 children leave foster care for forever homes in San Bernardino County

More than 100 foster children in San Bernardino County were recently adopted by their forever families.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a day to remember for 77 families at the Ontario Convention Center during the 23rd Annual San Bernardino County Children and Family Services Adoption Finalization Event held earlier this week.

For 2-year-old Grace Moore, it was a day filled with celebration surrounded by a group of women who call themselves Grace's Village.

"I picked her up from the hospital and brought her home and she's been with me ever since... and we are all excited about the adoption," said Marilyn Moore.

At this year's event, 107 children ranging in age from nine months to 17 years were set to be adopted by the families that foster them and made them part of a family long before the event.

"November is National Adoption Month, so we are finalizing over 100 kids. Today will be the last day they are in foster care," said Jeany Zepeda, director of Children and Family Services in San Bernardino County. "They will leave with their forever families."

For several families in attendance it was not their first adoption.

The Weber family already had 2-year-old Levi when they got a call about a little girl they named Charlie.

"My wife called me and said 'Hey, we got a call - do we want a little girl?' and I said OK... and we started getting everything and from there it was heaven," said Robby Weber.