Residents in the San Bernardino Mountains are trying to make sure structures are safe before they're hit by another storm.

SoCal mountain residents race to prevent more roofs from collapsing ahead of new storm

CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) -- An incoming storm is bringing new concerns to communities in the San Bernardino Mountains, an area still recovering from the damage caused by the last set of storms.

Residents are trying to make sure structures are safe before they're hit with more stormy weather.

Several structures in Crestline had roofs that collapsed as a result of heavy snow and rain.

Contractor Art Miranda was working on repairing the collapsed roof at Arrowhead Ranch Conference Center. Last week, the roof started showing signs of caving in.

Miranda estimates 30 to 40 structures have collapsed in the area so far.

Even though a lot of the snow has melted, there's still a long way to go, with many vehicles still snowed in more than two weeks after the storm hit.

"There's people up here who are still stuck," said Dale Cummins, who is a structural engineer and architect. "They can't even get out of their house."

Cummins says with so much snow still on local rooftops, and so much rain being soaked up by that snow, it's amazing even more buildings haven't collapsed.