Evacuation orders issued for parts of San Bernardino County due to possible mud and debris flows

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- An evacuation order was issued Saturday afternoon for some parts of San Bernardino County due to possible mud and debris flows.

Evacuation orders for were issued for residents in the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scar areas, Mountain Home Village, Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks and northeast Yucapia.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said an American Red Cross shelter will be open at Redlands East Valley High School.

The order comes after a woman was found dead in Forest Falls last month when mudslide and debris flows slammed the community.

