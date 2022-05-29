caught on video

Video: 2 suspects accused of breaking into San Bernardino storage facility lead police on chase

A 911 caller reported seeing the two men cutting the locks on storage units and loading items into the back of a U-Haul truck.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild takedown of two suspects accused of breaking into storage facilities in San Bernardino was caught on body camera video.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a 911 caller reported seeing the two men cutting the locks on storage units Wednesday and loading items into the back of a U-Haul truck.

The men took off but the truck was quickly spotted with the help of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's helicopter.

Police said the suspects led officers on a short pursuit, which ended after the hit a curb.

Body camera video shows the suspects running through an apartment complex.

One of suspects was caught immediately, and the second was caught after a search, according to police.

The two men were arrested for six counts of burglary, felony vandalism, and conspiracy.

