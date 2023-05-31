9 juveniles arrested in connection with beating of 3 Marines in San Clemente

At least five juveniles were arrested in connection with the assault of three Marines in San Clemente, authorities announced.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Nine juveniles were arrested Tuesday in connection with the assault of three Marines near the San Clemente Pier, authorities announced.

Footage of the melee from Friday night shows two of the victims on the ground trying to protect themselves from getting punched and kicked by a crowd of young people. The assault appears to end when a woman steps in and tells the group to stop.

The video, which went viral and is now part of a law enforcement investigation, began by showing one of the Marines walking away from the crowd until one of them is punched. That triggered the Marine to turn around and charge the attacker, sparking a violent brawl.

Deputies responded to the San Clemente Pier regarding a "large group of juveniles" involved in an attack on Marines, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Two Marines were found injured when deputies arrived. They were treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital. Authorities said a third Marine was also attacked.

Nine were arrested, with the sheriff's department saying those arrested included four male juveniles and a female juvenile believed to be involved in the attack.

They were booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Their names are not being released due to their age.

An investigation is ongoing.