LASD searching for man suspected of shooting, killing his brother in San Dimas

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 62-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing his brother in San Dimas Wednesday.Joseph Dambra allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun to kill his brother, 68-year-old Richard Dambra, in the 200 block of South Valley Center Avenue around 7 p.m., LASD Lt. Brandon Dean said Thursday at a press conference.Richard Dambra, a Florida resident, was visiting his mother in San Dimas when his brother Joseph arrived at a family member's home on South Valley Center.After the suspect fatally shot his brother at the home, Dean said Dambra fled the scene and drove to another residence in the 500 block of East Allen Avenue and shot into another brother's unoccupied vehicle. It was unclear if the brother was at the home at the time.Dean said Dambra intended to shoot his other brother, too."We believe he went to that location specifically looking for that other brother, intending to shoot him as well," Dean said.Dean said the shootings possibly stemmed from internal family problems, but declined to go into specifics.Dambra is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 215 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair and a beard. He was last seen heading north on the 15 Freeway near the 210 riding a 2016 red-and-white Ducati motorcycle with the California license plate 24T1111, according to the sheriff's department. The sheriff's department also said the suspect has a home in the High Desert.Dambra is considered to be armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org."We have no reason to believe that he is a threat toward any random community member. That being said, nobody should approach him and they should use extreme caution if they see him and immediately call your local law enforcement agency and report his whereabouts," Dean said.