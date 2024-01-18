LAPD seeking additional victims of suspected burglar accused of targeting women

Los Angeles police arrested a man suspected in a crime spree in the west San Fernando Valley, and the agency is urging other possible victims to come forward.

Los Angeles police arrested a man suspected in a crime spree in the west San Fernando Valley, and the agency is urging other possible victims to come forward.

Los Angeles police arrested a man suspected in a crime spree in the west San Fernando Valley, and the agency is urging other possible victims to come forward.

Los Angeles police arrested a man suspected in a crime spree in the west San Fernando Valley, and the agency is urging other possible victims to come forward.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police arrested a man suspected in a crime spree in the west San Fernando Valley, and the agency is urging other possible victims to come forward.

Diamon Smith, 30, is accused of assaulting an elderly woman on Jan. 2 when he entered a home in the 19100 block of Vanowen Street in Reseda.

Police identified Smith as the suspect after an investigation and determined he was connected to three other residential burglaries that targeted female victims in single-family homes and apartments, according the LAPD.

"We had four burglaries that occurred, and it appeared that the object of those burglaries was not property inside the residences, but was actually the people living inside, specifically women," LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling said.

The crimes happened between Vanowen Street to the north and Victory Boulevard to the south, Tampa Avenue to the west and Reseda Boulevard to the east.

The first burglary and assault happened near the West Valley LAPD Station.

Investigators say Smith is a lifelong San Fernando Valley resident. Detectives say the suspect is familiar to them, but wouldn't elaborate.

Detective Joseph Hampton said Smith is charged with residential burglary and assault with the intent to commit rape.

The break-ins occurred in homes and the first floor of apartment complexes.

Police say Smith would find his potential victims by going up to them and starting a conversation close to their home.

"He had come into contact with people who weren't victims. He'd come into contact with witnesses at other places that he hadn't burglarized yet," Hampton said.

A mugshot of Smith was released and other possible victims are asked to contact LAPD.