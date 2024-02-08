Possible tornado topples trees, damages buildings in San Luis Obispo County

A possible tornado touched down in San Luis Obispo County, according to the National Weather Service.

A possible tornado touched down in San Luis Obispo County, according to the National Weather Service.

A possible tornado touched down in San Luis Obispo County, according to the National Weather Service.

A possible tornado touched down in San Luis Obispo County, according to the National Weather Service.

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A possible tornado touched down in San Luis Obispo County Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that around 4 p.m., there were reports of a possible tornado in Grover Beach and Pismo Beach.

Authorities said either the swirling gusts of a tornado or severe straight-line winds toppled trees and power lines, and caused some building damage.

Photos and videos of fallen trees and damage to infrastructure were posted on social media in the aftermath of the weather event.

Multiple weather alerts were issued for area, including a tornado warning.

A survey will be done Thursday to determine if the damage was from a tornado or severe straight-line winds, the NWS said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.