San Marino Café & Marketplace damaged during overnight break-in

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A café in San Marino was the target of an overnight break-in Saturday, but the owner said despite the incident, she's feeling grateful.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at San Marino Café & Marketplace on Mission Street.

Owner Linda Grace said she rushed to the store after receiving an alert from her alarm company and police. When she arrived, she found the front door shattered.

Grace said nothing was taken by whoever broke in and said she's counting her blessings.

"We project a lot of love and community here, and it hurts that it happened to us but so much worse could've happened," said Grace as she held back tears.

The owner said she understands people are going through a lot these days and has compassion for whomever is behind the crime.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is urged to contact police.