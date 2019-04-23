Santa Ana carjacking: Man shot in apparent setup by new female friend

SANA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and carjacked outside a Santa Ana church Monday night in what authorities are describing as a setup by a new woman acquaintance.Police say the victim, a 54-year-old man, had recently met a woman in her 20s. The two were communicating by text message when she asked him for a ride.When he showed up in the area of Bristol Street and Central Avenue around 11 p.m., she asked if her two male friends could come along.They drove a short distance in his pickup and then police say a man sitting in the back of the pickup truck shot the driver in the upper body.He ordered him out of the truck and shot him again. He then jumped in the driver's seat and the three took off.The three suspects were described as two men and a woman in their 20s. The victim's vehicle is a dark gray 2004 Ford F-150.The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. He was alert and talking with officers."Our advice to people is you don't give strangers rides," said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department."Obviously this is a male, female - they had talked earlier. If she asks you to let two males in the car with you, something's suspicious, something's not right. Don't do it."