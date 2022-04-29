2 high school baseball players shot in Santa Ana, 1 fatally, prompting search for suspect

Police said a brief video clip shows the person being sought after two student-athletes were shot, one fatally, in Santa Ana. Santa Ana Police Department

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two cousins identified as student-athletes on Santa Ana's Century High School baseball team were shot Thursday night, one fatally, prompting a search for the shooter, authorities said.The two victims were sitting in a car shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Minnie Street in Santa Ana when the suspect approached them on foot and opened fire, according to police.Roberto Izelo, 19, was killed in the shooting, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said. His 18-year-old cousin, whose name was not released, was hospitalized in stable condition.A detailed description of the suspect was not available, but a brief video clip was released that authorities said showed the person being sought. The footage showed a person in dark-colored clothing crossing a street among slow-moving traffic.