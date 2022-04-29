2 high school baseball players shot in Santa Ana, 1 fatally, prompting search for suspect

The two victims were sitting in a car shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Minnie Street in Santa Ana when the suspect approached them on foot and opened fire, according to police.
Roberto Izelo, 19, was killed in the shooting, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said. His 18-year-old cousin, whose name was not released, was hospitalized in stable condition.
A detailed description of the suspect was not available, but a brief video clip was released that authorities said showed the person being sought. The footage showed a person in dark-colored clothing crossing a street among slow-moving traffic.
