WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Firefighters battle flames at Santa Ana industrial warehouse

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, March 27, 2023 11:27PM
Firefighters knock down fire at Santa Ana industrial warehouse
EMBED <>More Videos

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames at an industrial building in Santa Ana.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a massive fire at an industrial warehouse Sunday night in Santa Ana.

They blasted the fire with water to prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings.

It took more than an hour to put out the blaze.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters say there may be hazardous materials in the building on South Susan Street, but they don't believe there is a threat to anyone in the area.

There were also some electrical wires down nearby so they were asking the public to steer clear while they work on repairs.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW