Firefighters battle flames at Santa Ana industrial warehouse

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames at an industrial building in Santa Ana.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a massive fire at an industrial warehouse Sunday night in Santa Ana.

They blasted the fire with water to prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings.

It took more than an hour to put out the blaze.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters say there may be hazardous materials in the building on South Susan Street, but they don't believe there is a threat to anyone in the area.

There were also some electrical wires down nearby so they were asking the public to steer clear while they work on repairs.