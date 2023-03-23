Video shows African gray parrot being stolen off family's porch, owners hope to find the rare bird

Video shows an African gray parrot getting some sun in its cage before being grabbed off of its owner's front porch and taken into a nearby vehicle.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows an African gray parrot getting some sun in its cage before being grabbed off of its owner's front porch and taken into a nearby vehicle.

The pet bird, Luna, was stolen around midday on March 12 in Santa Ana.

Video showed a male walk up the front porch, grab the bird and run it over to a red SUV, where the bird was taken away.

Police believe there were at least two people involved.

The bird has been with its family for about ten years and is very attached to the family's son.

"No different than losing a dog or cat," said Karen Gerardo, one of Luna's owners. "Birds, specifically, have their own personality. So it is a loss for our home."

Luna was known to say "hello" when someone answered their cell phone, and sing along and mimic certain movies and shows. Gerardo said Luna would even laugh during conversations.

"A joy to have around," said Gerardo.

Something unique about Luna's breed is that they are identifiable with a red tale. Another way Luna is identifiable is that she has a hormonal medical condition that she takes daily medication for, which has also caused her to pluck feathers off of her wings.

The African gray parrot is an expensive bird given that they are highly intelligent and can live for up to 70 or 80 years. They can go for anyhere between $2,500 and $5,000.

Gerardo said her family has received a lot of support from other pet owners in the area and on social media, with people sharing the video online and even going to parks to be on the lookout.

They are hoping someone can identify the suspects and return Luna home.

"It's been difficult. You know, the cage wasn't a small cage," said Gerardo. "It was a 4' by 2' in the middle of our living room, and having that void is a daily reminder that our pet is no longer with us. Not because it died, but because it was stolen by someone."