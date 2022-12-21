More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana shut down for selling unsafe food, city says

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.

Officials said the inspections were done over the last six weeks.

The vendors didn't have the proper permit to operate and the food being sold was "prepared and maintained outside the requirements of State standards," the city said. The food has since been impounded.

"While enjoying meals from street vendors has become popular, we cannot allow unsafe food conditions to endanger public health," Mayor Valerie Amezcua said in a statement released by the city. "I applaud City and County staff's efforts to protect our residents."

The city urges people to make sure street vendors have a proper health permit displayed before purchasing any food.