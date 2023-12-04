WATCH LIVE

Robbery, breaking glass sets off panic at busy Santa Anita mall

Monday, December 4, 2023 1:30AM
SANTA ANITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police responded to the Santa Anita mall Sunday as a smash-and-grab robbery set off a panic during the busy holiday season.

The mall was packed with customers when several thieves smashed display cases and stole wallets, watches and purses from the Rebag store around 1 p.m.

The smashing glass set off chaos and confusion at the mall, as some wondered if it was the sound of gunfire.

Shawn Deguzman, who works at a nearby store, said customers hid there in a panic.

"I was a little shaken up from the incident myself," he said.

Workers at the Shops at Santa Anita say there have been other smash-and-grab robberies there recently.

Police say the suspects fled in a white Infiniti sedan. No one was in custody.

