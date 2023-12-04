Robbery, breaking glass sets off panic at busy Santa Anita mall

The mall was packed with customers when several thieves smashed display cases and stole wallets, watches and purses from the Rebag store around 1 p.m.

SANTA ANITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police responded to the Santa Anita mall Sunday as a smash-and-grab robbery set off a panic during the busy holiday season.

The mall was packed with customers when several thieves smashed display cases and stole wallets, watches and purses from the Rebag store around 1 p.m.

The smashing glass set off chaos and confusion at the mall, as some wondered if it was the sound of gunfire.

Shawn Deguzman, who works at a nearby store, said customers hid there in a panic.

"I was a little shaken up from the incident myself," he said.

Workers at the Shops at Santa Anita say there have been other smash-and-grab robberies there recently.

Police say the suspects fled in a white Infiniti sedan. No one was in custody.