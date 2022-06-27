Fire officials strongly condemn fireworks on Fourth of July as drought conditions could spark fire

4th of july

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fourth of July weekend is just around the corner and that means renewed warnings about the danger of illegal fireworks.

Getting the word out is especially critical with California's extreme drought conditions.

The persistent drought has firefighters on high alert and they're encouraging residents to be mindful and use "safe and sane" fireworks, which don't fly or explode. They also strongly urge people to stay clear of any illegal fireworks.

"Any fireworks, even though they state 'safe and sane' are not necessarily safe and sane," Los Angeles County Fire spokesperson Craig Little said. "A sparkler can burn to a temperature of 2,000 degrees. A sparkler thrown into a high brushy area or on top of a house can be catastrophic as far as any kind of a damage concern."

Fireworks throughout L.A. County are illegal in most cases.

Fire experts warn that any kind of firework could spark an unintended blaze.

"L.A. County would prefer our entire county to not have fireworks at all," Little said. "We have 36 cities within L.A. County that sell 'safe and sane' fireworks but we strongly encourage everyone to take advantage of local fireworks displays around the county and be safe."

