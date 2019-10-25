Tick Fire: Santa Clarita neighbors team up to battle approaching blaze

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- As the Tick Fire bore down on Poppy Meadow Street in Santa Clarita, one of several fires straining first responders' resources, one group of neighbors teamed up to take the firefight into their own hands.

"We asked the sheriff if they were going to come in, and they basically said that there's no fire department that would be able to make it because they're fighting fires everywhere else," one resident explained. "Resources are so low that they couldn't make it here."

Firefighting aircraft protected the areas most at risk, but Poppy Meadow neighbors took a stand against the approaching flames with garden hoses and other tools. They sprayed water and shoveled dirt to stop the flames in their tracks.

MORE: Here's every fire burning in Southern California

"We did what we had to do. We did what we were told to do and went after it," Poppy Meadows resident Lee Chavez said.

While some homes in the canyon neighborhoods were destroyed, others in the area were spared.

"We just took it upon ourselves and luckily...it was really a good response," neighbor Michael Fligiel said.

"I've never seen it this bad. I've been here for about eight years now. We were here during the last fire that was on the 14," a neighbor added. "That was scary but this is tremendously terrifying."

CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires



RELATED: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation

RELATED: These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires

RELATED: Wildfire masks: How to protect yourself from smoke during a fire
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countybrush firewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of emergency declared as Tick Fire ravages SoCal
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Possible Tick Fire origin point under investigation
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Father, child killed in Azusa apartment fire
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Eagles' Cox 911 call released
Circus bear attacks trainer in Russia: Video
Show More
TICK FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Mandatory orders, road closures
DHS: No immigration enforcement on Calif. wildfire evacuees
Red flag warnings through Friday across SoCal
Former McDonald's manager speaks out after throwing a blender at customer
Celeb chef gets World Series 1st pitch over Pres. Trump
More TOP STORIES News