Three SoCal science teachers reach new heights during NASA mission flight

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three local teachers from the William S. Hart Union High School District took their own education to new heights - literally.Middle school science teachers Marisa Heflin, Stacy Robb-Wade and Shelley Turski are back on solid ground as "stratonauts."Traveling at an altitude of more 40,000 feet, the three were recent passengers on board a converted 747 aircraft that carries one of the most sophisticated telescopes in the world. They flew on board NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA.The aircraft flies above 99% of the Earth's water vapor, giving researchers the best opportunity to view the universe and study star formations.