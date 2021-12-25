Science

Three SoCal science teachers reach new heights during NASA mission flight

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 SoCal science teachers reach new heights during NASA flight

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three local teachers from the William S. Hart Union High School District took their own education to new heights - literally.

Middle school science teachers Marisa Heflin, Stacy Robb-Wade and Shelley Turski are back on solid ground as "stratonauts."

Traveling at an altitude of more 40,000 feet, the three were recent passengers on board a converted 747 aircraft that carries one of the most sophisticated telescopes in the world. They flew on board NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA.

The aircraft flies above 99% of the Earth's water vapor, giving researchers the best opportunity to view the universe and study star formations.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencesanta claritalos angeles countynasa
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Surfer killed in apparent shark attack in Morro Bay
LA County reports nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
Omicron blamed for up to 70% of cases in parts of CA
Man allegedly armed with gun shot, wounded by LAPD in Reseda
Man wounded in shooting outside Target store in Oxnard, police say
Heavy rain returning to SoCal by Saturday night
14-year-old killed by LAPD bullet at Burlington store identified
Show More
Toddler rescued, father arrested after Los Angeles Amber Alert
1 person killed in multi-vehicle crash on 5 Freeway in LA
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
Highway 18 near Crestline closed for storm damage
BTS member Suga tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News