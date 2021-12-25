Three SoCal science teachers reach new heights during NASA mission flight

Middle school science teachers Marisa Heflin, Stacy Robb-Wade and Shelley Turski are back on solid ground as "stratonauts."
Traveling at an altitude of more 40,000 feet, the three were recent passengers on board a converted 747 aircraft that carries one of the most sophisticated telescopes in the world. They flew on board NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA.
The aircraft flies above 99% of the Earth's water vapor, giving researchers the best opportunity to view the universe and study star formations.
