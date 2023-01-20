Deputy dies after shooting self at Santa Clarita bar

SAUGUS, Calif. (KABC) -- A deputy has died after shooting himself at a bar in Santa Clarita, Eyewitness News has learned.

Authorities say the incident happened at Mabel's Roadhouse on the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road just before 1:30 a.m. The deputy was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna was at the Santa Clarita Valley Station Friday morning to talk to deputies, sources tell ABC7.

It's unclear whether the shooting was accidental. No further information was immediately available.

