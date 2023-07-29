Fruit fly native to Asia causes produce quarantine in Santa Clarita Valley

A fruit fly native to Asia has triggered a first-of-its-kind quarantine on produce in the Santa Clarita Valley.

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A fruit fly native to Asia has triggered a first-of-its-kind quarantine on produce in the Santa Clarita Valley.

A 79-square-mile quarantine zone has been in effect for the last two weeks after more than 20 of the invasive species were found in Stevenson Ranch.

The fruit fly has been identified as the yellow-and-black 'Tau' fruit fly, which is a serious pest for several important California crops, such as avocado, cucurbits, citrus, tomatoes and peppers.

The 'Tau' fruit fly was first detected in California in San Bernardino County in 2016, and has since been detected and eradicated three other times, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Food and Agriculture officials believe they were brought in through produce from out of state.

Growers have been told not to move any fruits and vegetables from their property.

However, produce can be cooked or juiced on-site.