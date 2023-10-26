The Santa Cruz otter referred to by marine experts as Otter 841 has apparently just given birth to a young pup!

AnOTTER One: Infamous Santa Cruz sea otter known for hijacking surfboards gives birth to pup

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- A trouble-making otter that has become a bit of a local celebrity in Northern California this year now has big news of its own.

The otter, referred to by marine experts as Otter 841, has apparently just given birth to a young pup!

Photographer Mark Woodward posted a photo, where you can see the baby with its eyes covered.

Woodward has been a close watcher of Otter 841 as it roamed the Santa Cruz area.

The critter gained some national notoriety this summer for being aggressive to local surfers and evading capture by wildlife teams.

It remains to be seen if motherhood will mellow her out, or if she gets even more aggressive to protect her pup.

Woodward says from his vantage point, mom and baby seem to be doing just fine.

MORE: Aggressive sea otter seen going after surfers in California; warning issued