27-year-old accused of sexually assaulting 2 female Santa Monica College students

Christopher Griddine, who remains in custody, is also a student at the college.

A Santa Monica College student was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two fellow female students, and authorities believe there may be more victims who haven't come forward.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Monica College student was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two fellow female students, and authorities believe there may be more victims who haven't come forward.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies received two separate sex assault reports from the two women last week.

Investigators said in each incident, 27-year-old Christopher Griddine met with the victims off campus.

Griddine allegedly drove the victims to secluded areas in the Malibu Canyon area, where he sexually assaulted them, LASD said.

Investigators said after the alleged assaults, Griddine drove the victims back to their homes.

He was arrested on campus on Monday and was booked into the South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station.

"Based on the nature of the offenses, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," said the sheriff's department in a statement. "Detectives are working with the Santa Monica College Police Department and are seeking the public's help in identifying any more victims."

Meanwhile, Griddine remains in custody and is being held on $1 million bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned later today.