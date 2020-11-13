Mother of Saugus shooter reportedly will not be charged

The county sheriff's department had presented two charges against Mami Matsuura-Berhow, the mother of 16-year-old Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow.
The teen opened fire with a gun assembled at home -- shooting five schoolmates, including two who were fatally wounded, before before taking his own life on Nov. 14 -- his birthday.
RELATED: 1 year after Saugus school shooting, victim's photo inspires campaign to help troubled teens
The Santa Clarita Valley Signal says detectives wanted to charge Berhow's mother for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal storage of a firearm.
However, the case was rejected last month due to lack of evidence.
The anniversary of the shooting is Saturday.
RELATED: Community remembers Gracie Muehlberger, student killed in Saugus High School shooting