Tropical Storm Hilary school closures include LAUSD, Pasadena Unified School District: LIST

Tropical Storm Hilary is causing many disruptions throughout Southern California, including several school closures.

Classes are canceled in districts throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. Scroll down for the full list.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With tropical storm warnings in effect for more than 42 million people in Southern California, Hilary is causing many disruptions in the Greater Los Angeles area, including school closures.

WATCH: Tropical Storm Hilary live tracker

The Los Angeles Unified School District -- the nation's second-largest school district serving nearly 565,000 students -- will be closed Monday because of the storm.

"Our inability to survey buildings, our inability to determine access to schools makes it nearly impossible for us to open,'' LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said during a Sunday afternoon news conference.

All athletic activities and other third-party activities will also be canceled, he said. Independent charter schools are also expected to be closed, but he urged parents to check with individual operators to verify their status.

Here is a list of school districts canceling classes Monday. This list will continue to be updated as announcements are made.

Los Angeles County

Antelope Valley Union High School District

Anaheim Union High School District

Castaic Union School District

Claremont Unified School District

Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District

Inglewood Unified School District

Keppel Union School District

Lancaster School District

Los Angeles Unified School District

Marymount High School

Newhall School District

Palmdale School District

Paramount Unified School District

Pasadena Unified School District

Rosemead School District

Saugus Union School District

Sulphur Springs Union School District

William S. Hart Union High School District

Orange County

Anaheim Union High School District

Anaheim Elementary School District

Mater Dei HighSchool in Santa Ana

San Bernardino County

Apple Valley Unified School District

Bear Valley Unified School District

Colton Joint Unified School District

Rialto Unified School District

Riverside County

Coachella Valley Unified School District

Desert Sands Unified School District

Norco Elementary School

Palm Springs Unified School Districts

Colleges and universities

Cal State Fullerton : In-person classes canceled, but online classes will be held as usual

: In-person classes canceled, but online classes will be held as usual Cal State Long Beach : Virtual operations Monday, with in-person classes beginning as scheduled Tuesday

: Virtual operations Monday, with in-person classes beginning as scheduled Tuesday The University of Southern California: normal operations with classes for the fall semester starting Monday as scheduled

Schools planning to open Monday

ABC Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Alhambra Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Arcadia Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Azusa Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Baldwin Park Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Bellflower Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Beverly Hills Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Centinela Valley Union High School District (Los Angeles County)

Charter Oak Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Compton Unified School District(Los Angeles County)

Covina-Valley Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Downey Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Duarte Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

East Whittier City School District (Los Angeles County)

El Rancho Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Glendale Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Glendora Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Hacienda La Puente Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Little Lake City School District (Los Angeles County)

Los Nietos School District (Los Angeles County)

Lowell Joint School District (Los Angeles County)

Lynwood Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Monrovia Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Montebello Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Mountain View School District (Los Angeles County)

Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Pomona Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

Redondo Beach Unified School District (Los Angeles County)

City News Service contributed to this report.