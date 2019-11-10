VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) -- Volunteers with Friends of the L.A. River participated in a habitat restoration effort at the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve Saturday morning. The focus was on removing invasive weeds that have impacted the habitats of many birds.
Los Angeles County experienced an unusually wet winter in 2019 that led to an explosion of the mustard plant. The weed spreads rapidly and deprives native plants the resources needed to flourish and thus reduces habitats along the Los Angeles River.
Volunteers also worked to remove 60 acres of charred brush that was burned in a brush fire late last month. That fire was fueled, in part, by the invasive mustard plant.
Los Angeles officials are also moving along with efforts to clear the Sepulveda Basin of homeless encampments that could post a fire danger to the surrounding areas.
Volunteers survey the ecological health of the Sepulveda Basin following recent brush fires
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News