sexual assault

'Scrubs' producer, writer arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting women at Los Feliz home

Police say he's accused of posing as a photographer and sexually assaulting women after luring them into his home for photo shoots
EMBED <>More Videos

'Scrubs' writer arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting women

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A television writer and producer was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as a photographer and sexually assaulting women after luring them into his Los Feliz home for photo shoots.

Eric Weinberg was arrested around noon at his home in the 1900 block of Edgemont Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

His age was not made available.

The alleged "sexual assaults including rape'' occurred between 2012 and 2019, but authorities did not release the number of women who have accused Weinberg of assault.

LAPD investigators said Weinberg "appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places'' and invited them to his home for photo shoots, where the alleged sexual assaults took place.

Weinberg -- whose credits as a producer and writer include "Scrubs," "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher," "Californication" and "American Dad" -- was arrested and was being held on $3.2 million bail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who may have been assaulted as far back as the early 1990s.

Anyone who may have been a victim was asked to contact the LAPD at 323-561-3272.

Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylos felizarrestlos angeles police departmententertainmenttelevisionsex assaultsexually assaultwoman assaultedsex crimesexual assaultinvestigationsex crimesinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Lawsuit blames Uber for hundreds of sexual assaults by drivers
Irvine chiropractor charged with sexual assault of female patients
Charges filed in overdose deaths of LA model, friend
LAPD searching for Crenshaw sex assault suspect
TOP STORIES
7-Eleven shootings: 2 suspects arrested in string of SoCal robberies
Shooter opens fire on SUV in San Pedro, killing passenger
Stretch of WB 210 in San Gabriel Valley to close for 5 days
Gascón to disband unit that notifies victims about parole hearings
Rapper NBA YoungBoy found not guilty in Tarzana gun-possession case
Jayland Walker had 46 gunshot wounds, autopsy finds
MLB All-Star Game: Oceanfront events begin Friday in Santa Monica
Show More
Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor's note for cannabis use
Man describes moment he found human bones in Texas BBQ pit
Suicide prevention hotline number transitions to 988
Father mourns victim of Santa Ana 7-Eleven shooting
Woman opens up about uterine fibroids struggle to help others
More TOP STORIES News